Researcher claim prehistoric women were stronger than today's rowers
November 30, 2017 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prehistoric women had stronger arms than elite female rowing teams do today thanks to the daily grind of farming life, researchers have revealed, shedding light on their role in early communities, The Guardian reports.
The study of ancient bones suggests that manual agricultural work had a profound effect on the bodies of women living in central Europe between about the early neolithic and late iron age, from about 5,300BC to AD100.
“We think a lot of what we are seeing is the bone’s response to women grinding grain, which is pretty much seated but using your arms really repetitively many hours a day,” said Dr Alison Macintosh, co-author of the research from the University of Cambridge.
The study also reveals that the strength of women’s arm bones dropped over time – probably as technology was developed to ease manual labour. By medieval times, the strength of women’s arm bones was on a par with that of the average woman today.
The research builds on previous work by the team on male leg bones, which revealed a decline in strength since the late iron age. “Early farming men had these really strong leg bones – when you compared them to living men they were close to what you see in living runners, suggesting they were really active,” said Macintosh. “Then [there is] this really progressive decline though time in bone strength, down to what you see in living sedentary undergraduate students at Cambridge.”
With similar trends not seen for women, Macintosh and colleagues decided to explore whether skeletal remains could offer other clues about the roles of women in early farming communities. To do so they explored the remains of 94 women spanning about 6,000 years, from the time of the early neolithic farmers (dating back to around 5,300 BC) through to the 9th century, from countries including Germany, Austria, and northern Serbia.
In addition, the team looked at scans from bones of 83 living women who fell into four groups: runners, rowers, footballers and those who were not particularly sporty.
The researchers explored the strength of two bones: the tibia, or shin-bone, and the humerus – the long bone in the upper arm.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.
Georgian PM visiting Armenia: High-level meetings, Genocide memorial During the visit, Kvirikashvili will meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and the prime minister.
Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest Among the top 100 are included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.
Russians prefer Armenia as easiest way for obtaining U.S. visas An alternative way to obtain an American visa for Russian citizens are the U.S. embassies in other countries.