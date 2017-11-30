Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia retained his standing on FIDE's chess rating, having climbed to the second spot two months ago.

FIDE unveiled the new ratings on Thursday, November 30, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.

Among the top 100 are also included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.