Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest
November 30, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia retained his standing on FIDE's chess rating, having climbed to the second spot two months ago.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on Thursday, November 30, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Among the top 100 are also included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Top stories
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.
Georgian PM visiting Armenia: High-level meetings, Genocide memorial During the visit, Kvirikashvili will meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and the prime minister.
Russians prefer Armenia as easiest way for obtaining U.S. visas An alternative way to obtain an American visa for Russian citizens are the U.S. embassies in other countries.
CSTO summit to adopt declaration on Karabakh settlement The ministers weighed in on the process of the implementation of decisions made at the Organization's Yerevan-hosted meetings.