VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia

November 30, 2017 - 17:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, November 30 that till March 1, 2018, Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.

The offer is available to Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers who have active bundles.

“Viva tariff plans are unique as that they are tailored to meet the needs of subscribers and provide a package of full services, including voice and data. Viva 1500 tariff plan provides a great opportunity to its subscribers to pay only for the first three minutes of the call when calling to MTS Russia subscribers. A leading telecommunication operator, we introduce innovative solutions and break the boundaries by defining our own ones,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

