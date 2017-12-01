Nalbandian, EU Special Representative talk Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian discussed the new EU-Armenia agreement with Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Friday, December 1.

At the meeting in Yerevan, the sides hailed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, noting that the deal creates a legal basis for strengthening and seepening cooperation betweem Armenia and the EU.

Nalbandian briefed Klaar on the process of the Nagorno Karabakh settlement, Armenia's stance on the issue and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts.

The EU official, in turn, expressed the EU and OSCE's continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.