Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell's solo track "The Promise", which the artist had written and recorded for the 2016 film of the same name about the Armenian Genocide, has been nominated for Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song, announced recently by the International Press Academy.

The late Soundgarden frontman has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance.

'The Promise' film has raised awareness about the atrocities during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and recruited the general public and leaders from around the world to fight for human rights with its #KeepThePromise social media campaign. All proceeds from the film are being donated to non-profit organizations and humanitarian causes – including the establishment of The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA.

Cornell too donated all proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee, a charity that responds to humanitarian crises by helping to restore health, education and economic wellbeing, among other things, to people stricken by conflict.

The Satellite Awards will take place on February 10.