Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
December 2, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell's solo track "The Promise", which the artist had written and recorded for the 2016 film of the same name about the Armenian Genocide, has been nominated for Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song, announced recently by the International Press Academy.
The late Soundgarden frontman has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance.
'The Promise' film has raised awareness about the atrocities during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and recruited the general public and leaders from around the world to fight for human rights with its #KeepThePromise social media campaign. All proceeds from the film are being donated to non-profit organizations and humanitarian causes – including the establishment of The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA.
Cornell too donated all proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee, a charity that responds to humanitarian crises by helping to restore health, education and economic wellbeing, among other things, to people stricken by conflict.
The Satellite Awards will take place on February 10.
Top stories
Joe Manganiello has shared on his Twitter account a photo featuring himself dressed in character as Slade Wilson a.k.a. Deathstroke.
In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
British writer Owen Hatherley explores the remarkable history of Gevorg Kochar and Mikael Mazmanyan’s Lake Sevan Writers’ Resort.
A source close to the production said that the move is legally necessary first step toward Spacey’s eventual termination.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
10 in every 100,000 of Armenia's population infected with HIV: report Russia is in the first spot with 60.6 in every 100,000 infected with HIV., followed by Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Georgia.
Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azeri troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a 60-mm mortar.
Armenia's economic activity up by 7% year-on-year The country's economic activity, in particular, has increased by 7.1% in January-October against the same period last year.
Researchers working on early detection of ovarian cancer The noninvasive technique relies on single-walled carbon nanotubes that can be optically triggered to emit shortwave infrared light.