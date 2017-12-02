Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week
December 2, 2017 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of November 26 - December 2.
Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a 60-mm mortar.
Karabakh frontline units remained committed to the ceasefire to continue protecting their positions.
