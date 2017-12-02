// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week

Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week
December 2, 2017 - 13:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of November 26 - December 2.

Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a 60-mm mortar.

Karabakh frontline units remained committed to the ceasefire to continue protecting their positions.

 Top stories
Armenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership AgreementArmenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian GenocideTwo U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: ForbesAzerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: Forbes
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
French-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's World
Irene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy Awards
Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
10 in every 100,000 of Armenia's population infected with HIV: report Russia is in the first spot with 60.6 in every 100,000 infected with HIV., followed by Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Georgia.
Armenia's economic activity up by 7% year-on-year The country's economic activity, in particular, has increased by 7.1% in January-October against the same period last year.
Researchers working on early detection of ovarian cancer The noninvasive technique relies on single-walled carbon nanotubes that can be optically triggered to emit shortwave infrared light.
Aronian, all others draw round 1 of London Chess Classic Levon Aronian of Armenia and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, as well as all other eight grandmasters drew their games.