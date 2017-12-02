Armenian app PicsArt Animator one of the best on Google Play

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian app for creating animation and making cartoons, PicsArt Animator was named one of Google Play's Best Entertainment Apps.

PicsArt Animator was created by the team behind PicsArt, the world's largest photo editor and creative community.

PicsArt makes it easy to step up your photo editing game, remix pictures with friends, make stickers, and share your creations with the world. It's the one free app that lets you be truly creative with over 3,000 editing features, special effects, and over 10 million #freetoedit images. PicsArt has over 3 million #freetoedit custom community stickers, making it one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world. With more than 450 million installs and 100 million monthly active users, PicsArt spans the globe and is available in 30 languages. PicsArt is free on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Using PicsArt Animator,users can easily make cartoon videos, animated GIFs and funny doodles in a few simple steps. The app is jam-packed with animation features like duplicate frames, layers, fully equipped drawing tools, animated stickers, Emoji Me features, and much more.

Also included in the list of most entertaining apps are InColor, HOOKED–Chat Stories, Adobe Photoshop Sketch and Intimind.

