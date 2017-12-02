Armenian app PicsArt Animator one of the best on Google Play (video)
December 2, 2017 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian app for creating animation and making cartoons, PicsArt Animator was named one of Google Play's Best Entertainment Apps.
PicsArt Animator was created by the team behind PicsArt, the world's largest photo editor and creative community.
PicsArt makes it easy to step up your photo editing game, remix pictures with friends, make stickers, and share your creations with the world. It's the one free app that lets you be truly creative with over 3,000 editing features, special effects, and over 10 million #freetoedit images. PicsArt has over 3 million #freetoedit custom community stickers, making it one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world. With more than 450 million installs and 100 million monthly active users, PicsArt spans the globe and is available in 30 languages. PicsArt is free on iOS, Android and Windows devices.
Using PicsArt Animator,users can easily make cartoon videos, animated GIFs and funny doodles in a few simple steps. The app is jam-packed with animation features like duplicate frames, layers, fully equipped drawing tools, animated stickers, Emoji Me features, and much more.
Also included in the list of most entertaining apps are InColor, HOOKED–Chat Stories, Adobe Photoshop Sketch and Intimind.
Read also: Armenian puzzle Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Top stories
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
62% of the population uses the Internet in Armenia, more than 64% of households own a computer and 60% has access to Internet.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan
Some users questioned why Twitter was adding somewhat gimmicky features when it could be working on tackling its more serious issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran rules out negotiations about missile power “Our defensive power that is the most important deterrent factor will continue to grow,” said Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri.
Russian bombers hammer Islamic State positions in Deir ez-Zor According to a statement, the aircraft took off from the Hmeimim airfield and hit the terrorist stronghold wiping out all targets.
10 in every 100,000 of Armenia's population infected with HIV: report Russia is in the first spot with 60.6 in every 100,000 infected with HIV., followed by Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Georgia.
Relative calm on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line over past week Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azeri troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a 60-mm mortar.