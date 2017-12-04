More than 3 million tourists visited Georgia in 11 months of 2017
December 4, 2017 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Almost seven million international travellers visited Georgia between January and November, of which over three million were tourists, says the country's National Tourism Administration, Agenda.ge reports.
More specifically, Georgia hosted 6,954,932 international travelers (+18.4%) and 3,243,963 tourists (+27.6%).
Countries that acoutned for the largest number of visitors to Georgia in the reporting period were:
Azerbaijan – 10.9% increase
Armenia – 14.9% increase
Russia – 33.4% increase
Turkey – 3.2% decrease
Iran – 121.1% increase
From European union countries:
United Kingdom - 39.7% increase
Austria – 35.6% increase
The Netherlands – 32.7% increase
Spain – 30.5% increase
France – 29.7% increase
Germany – 27.4% increase
