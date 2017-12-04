More than 3 million tourists visited Georgia in 11 months of 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Almost seven million international travellers visited Georgia between January and November, of which over three million were tourists, says the country's National Tourism Administration, Agenda.ge reports.

More specifically, Georgia hosted 6,954,932 international travelers (+18.4%) and 3,243,963 tourists (+27.6%).

Countries that acoutned for the largest number of visitors to Georgia in the reporting period were:

Azerbaijan – 10.9% increase

Armenia – 14.9% increase

Russia – 33.4% increase

Turkey – 3.2% decrease

Iran – 121.1% increase

From European union countries:

United Kingdom - 39.7% increase

Austria – 35.6% increase

The Netherlands – 32.7% increase

Spain – 30.5% increase

France – 29.7% increase

Germany – 27.4% increase