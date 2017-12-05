Armenia cigarette production grows 14% year-on-year
December 5, 2017 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 21,5 billion cigarettes were produced in Armenia in the first 10 months of 2017 against the 18,8 billion in the same period of the previous year.
As the National Statistical Service reveals, cigarette production grew in January-October of 2017 by 14% year on year and by 49% against the same period in 2015.
During 2014-2016, 54,8 billion cigarettes were made in the country, the majority of which were shipped abroad to Syria, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.
According to a survey by the health ministry, 26% of the residents of Armenia above 15 were regular smokers in 2016, up from 23% in 2012.
More than half of them (53%) were men, the study found.
