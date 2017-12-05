Armenia is world's third most militarized country: report
December 5, 2017 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is the world's third most militarized country after Israel and Singapore, a new report showed.
Compiled by BICC, the Global Militarization Index (gmi) presents on an annual basis the relative weight and importance of a country's military apparatus in relation to its society as a whole. The GMI 2017 covers 151 states and is based on the latest available figures (in most cases data for 2016).
At US $611 billion, almost 39 per cent of global military spending came from the United States in 2016. Despite the fact that no other country spends as much money on its military as the United States does, it is still on position 31 of the GMI.
The ten countries that have the highest levels of militarization for the year 2016 are Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Russia, South Korea, Kuwait, Jordan, Cyprus, Greece and Brunei.
Azerbaijan falling by two places to the 11th positionin the GMI is related to the impact of decreasing prices for natural resources on the state budget in the country, which isheavily dependent on oil and gas exports.
