Date set for Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers' Karabakh meeting

December 5, 2017 - 14:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Wednesday, December 6.

The officials will meet on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers meeting on December 7-8 in Vienna to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Also Wednesday, the OSCE Mission will on conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni region.

The relatively calm situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of November 26 - December 2.

