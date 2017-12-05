Islamic State claims terrorist attack in Syria's Homs
December 5, 2017 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday, December 5's terrorist attack in Syria's Homs city that killed at least eight civilians, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the group, their operatives killed “11 regime soldiers” in Homs city, after detonating a bomb inside a passenger bus.
However, the Islamic State’s claim of killing 11 soldiers in Homs city was bogus, as many of the victims were children, with the youngest as old as four.
The targeted bus that was destroyed by the Islamic State Tuesday is often used by working class Syrians to travel to and from large cities.
Top stories
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Spoiler alert: Who wins ‘Game Of Thrones?’ The reason the sets were constructed anew this time around is because of what will be happening to them as filming for the show continues.
M&C Saatchi to help develop Armenia's tourism branding strategy International advertising agency network M&C Saatchi is interested in contributing to the development and branding of tourism in Armenia.
Armenia fails to divulge list of weapons under new Russia loan deal Armenia has tentatively agreed with Russia to not divulge the list of weapons to be acquired under the agreement, Artak Zakaryan said.
Mkhitaryan to reportedly demand showdown talks with Mourinho Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to demand showdown talks with Jose Mourinho over his uncertain Manchester United future.