Islamic State claims terrorist attack in Syria's Homs

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday, December 5's terrorist attack in Syria's Homs city that killed at least eight civilians, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the group, their operatives killed “11 regime soldiers” in Homs city, after detonating a bomb inside a passenger bus.

However, the Islamic State’s claim of killing 11 soldiers in Homs city was bogus, as many of the victims were children, with the youngest as old as four.

The targeted bus that was destroyed by the Islamic State Tuesday is often used by working class Syrians to travel to and from large cities.