Philip Morris opening R&D center in Armenia's Polytechnic university
December 6, 2017 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Polytechnic University (Polytechnic) and Philip Morris Armenia LLC (PMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, December 5 setting out PMA’s intention to establish a Philip Morris R&D facility in Armenia.
PMA plans to discuss the establishment of an R&D facility in Armenia, including the launch of research laboratories within the premises of the university. In addition, PMA is interested in discussing the possibility of fostering and developing educational and research initiatives in areas of interest to PMA.
Philip Morris expressed its readiness to promote highly skilled human capital development in Armenia in the field of research and development.
Philip Morris International is planning to expand its research and development footprint into Armenia due to the country’s advances on the scientific and technological arenas. Fundamental and applied research projects in chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, engineering, thermodynamics and other fields are currently being conducted in Philip Morris R&D facilities located in Switzerland and Singapore.
“We are very excited to provide the young Armenian talented scientists with the opportunity to mix with world-class scientists who are leaders in their field. This displays our trust in and commitment to the community where we work and live”, said Natalia Mayorova, General Manager of Philip Morris Armenia.
