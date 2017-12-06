Philip Morris to support scientific research projects in Armeia's YSU

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan State University (YSU) and Philip Morris Armenia LLC (PMA) on Tuesday, December 6 signed a Memorandum of Understanding setting out PMA’s intention to support educational and research programs at YSU.

PMA plans to discuss with YSU the support that the company may provide for the development of such educational and research programs in areas of technical and scientific interest for PMA, which may include Master’s and PhD research projects.

Philip Morris expressed readiness to support highly skilled human capital development in Armenia in the field of research and development.

Fundamental and applied research projects in chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, engeneering, thermodynamics and other fields are being conducted in Philip Morris R&D facilities located in Switzerland and Singapore.

“We are very excited to provide the young Armenian talented scientists with the opportunity to mix with world-class scientists who are leaders in their field. This displays our trust in and commitment to the community where we work and live”, said Natalia Mayorova, General Manager of Philip Morris Armenia.