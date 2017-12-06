// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE's Karabakh monitoring passes with no incidents

December 6, 2017 - 13:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni region on Wednesday, December 6.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of defense.

