Ottawa resident has no idea how much an Aivazovsky would bring
December 6, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Ottawa resident is selling an Ivan Aivazovsky painting auction value sails in uncharted waters.
According to Ottawa Citizen, the painting - titled "The Sea" - has some documentation including a certificate of authenticity – part of which was done by the Artistic Commission of Tretjakov Gallery in Moscow, 1971. It was initially bought directly from the artist and was in one family’s hands for 70 years.
The seller says he cannot find a signature, but perhaps it is under the frame.
"We would like to sell it, but don’t know how, and can’t seem to come up with a current market value on it," Rob the seller says.
Aivazovsky was Armenian, and spent much of his life in the Black Sea area of Crimea.
He studied at the Academy of Fine Art in St. Petersburg, and is considered to be Russia’s premier marine painter. Seascapes were his mainstay, and for a time he was chief painter to the Russian Navy.
He was prolific, producing thousands ofpaintings during his career. He became known for imbuing his work with both gorgeous light effects and palpable emotion.
Top stories
Joe Manganiello has shared on his Twitter account a photo featuring himself dressed in character as Slade Wilson a.k.a. Deathstroke.
In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
British writer Owen Hatherley explores the remarkable history of Gevorg Kochar and Mikael Mazmanyan’s Lake Sevan Writers’ Resort.
A source close to the production said that the move is legally necessary first step toward Spacey’s eventual termination.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia dodges EU blacklist of tax havens, pledges to improve The EU said Armenia failed tax transparency standards but made sufficient commitments to improve the area of fair taxation.
Karen Khachanov to participate in Australian Open 2018 Khachanov will compete alongside the Big Four, which comprises Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.
Book about historic Armenian cities to be translated into Turkish The English language volume is titled Armenian Tsopk/Kharpert, consisting of fifteen chapters on various aspects of the region’s history.
MIT researchers unveil 3D printed “living” tattoos MIT engineers have created a new ink from genetically programmed living cells that are engineered to light up in response to a variety of stimuli.