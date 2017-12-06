Karen Khachanov to participate in Australian Open 2018
December 6, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian tennis player of Armenian descent Karen Khachanov will participate in the Australian Open, a tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January in Melbourne, Australia.
The tournament is chronologically the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year – the other three being the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.
Khachanov will compete alongside the Big Four, whichcomprises Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.
Khachanov reached the second round of the 2017 Australian Open, his best AO result to date. In the 2017 Wimbledon Championships he was the 30th seed and he reached the 3rd round before losing to 10 times French Open champion Nadal in straight sets.
The Australian Open will be held on January 15-28, 2018
