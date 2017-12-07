$450 mln da Vinci painting heads to Louvre Abu Dhabi
December 7, 2017 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 500-year-old painting of Christ believed to be the work of Leonardo da Vinci is heading to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum has said, according to BBC.
The newly-opened museum , without specifying whether it had bought the painting at auction this month.
Media reports say it was purchased by a Saudi prince.
The work - known as Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World) - was sold in New York for a record $450m (£341m).
It was the highest auction price for any work of art.
The unidentified buyer was involved in a bidding contest, via telephone, that lasted nearly 20 minutes.
The New York Times reported that it was bought by Saudi prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud, citing documents the newspaper had reviewed.
Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519 and there are fewer than 20 of his paintings in existence.
