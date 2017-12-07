// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Game of Thrones season 8 might arrive later than expected

December 7, 2017 - 18:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Drogon may be gone from your TV longer than you originally thought. In an interview with Variety, Sophie Turner revealed "Game of Thrones"' final season may not drop until 2019.

When asked about her big year ahead, Turner slipped and said, "Yeah, I'm really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out. I'm a producer on my next movie [Girl Who Fell From the Sky]. So I'm really excited about the future."

Turner said production on the final season of the series kicked off in October, so there's about six or seven months left, and everyone is aware this is their last go around with the show, E! says.

"When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional. For the first time in Thrones history, we had everyone there. All of the Americans wanted to come over. Every single cast member was pretty much there. We're all kind of feeling the end of it coming," she said. "We're all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We're all trying not to take it for granted any more."

Former "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa visited the set of the final season and told Entertainment Weekly big things are coming.

