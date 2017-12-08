// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s TSD unveils feature phone for the elderly, visually impaired

December 8, 2017 - 10:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The company behind the first Armenian smartphones and handsets has unveiled a new feature phone called “Armphonik”.

According to Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD), the phone is simple and user-friendly and is built for children and the elderly, persons with disabilities or visual impairment, enabling them to register four phone numbers to speed dial other family members and friends.

Also, there’s a SOS alarm button on the back of the handset.

Armphonik can accept calls from any numbers but can make calls to the pre-registered four numbers on the speed dial list.

The phone has a flashlight, radio and MP3 player, as well as a microSD card slot.

Thanks to the durable battery and simple design, the phone is also suitable for hikers and those who like talking on the phone.

The product will hit the shelves on Friday, December 8 and will cost AMD 12,000 (apx. $25).

TSD unveiled five different versions of the long-anticipated ArmPhone smartphones in the summer of 2016. Each of the options provides a slew of features, including up to 32GB of internal storage, Android 6.0 or Android 5.1 OS, fingerprint sensors and 4G connectivity, with prices ranging anywhere between AMD 50.000 and AMD 150.000 (about $105 and $315).

