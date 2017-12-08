Armenia’s TSD unveils feature phone for the elderly, visually impaired
December 8, 2017 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The company behind the first Armenian smartphones and handsets has unveiled a new feature phone called “Armphonik”.
According to Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD), the phone is simple and user-friendly and is built for children and the elderly, persons with disabilities or visual impairment, enabling them to register four phone numbers to speed dial other family members and friends.
Also, there’s a SOS alarm button on the back of the handset.
Armphonik can accept calls from any numbers but can make calls to the pre-registered four numbers on the speed dial list.
The phone has a flashlight, radio and MP3 player, as well as a microSD card slot.
Thanks to the durable battery and simple design, the phone is also suitable for hikers and those who like talking on the phone.
The product will hit the shelves on Friday, December 8 and will cost AMD 12,000 (apx. $25).
TSD unveiled five different versions of the long-anticipated ArmPhone smartphones in the summer of 2016. Each of the options provides a slew of features, including up to 32GB of internal storage, Android 6.0 or Android 5.1 OS, fingerprint sensors and 4G connectivity, with prices ranging anywhere between AMD 50.000 and AMD 150.000 (about $105 and $315).
Top stories
Triada Studio's imagination stirring puzzle Shadowmatic was named among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games of 2017.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
62% of the population uses the Internet in Armenia, more than 64% of households own a computer and 60% has access to Internet.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations The two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have.
Chris Cornell vowed to give "The Promise" his 'absolute best' “Chris was at the first reading of the script,” said George by phone. “It was April 24, 2015; the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”
Iraqi forces launch final battle to eliminate Islamic State Iraqi Armed Forces on Friday, December 8 launched a final operation to eliminate the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the country.