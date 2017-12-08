Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The exhibition is organized by the Representation of Armenia in the CoE said in a tweet.

Entitled “Reflets d’etoiles”, the paintings represent the artist's interpretation of biblical characters and stories.

Gabrielyan is the author of thousands of pictorial and graphical works of art.

His paintings are displayed in several museums and private collections worldwide: Zimmerli Art Museum in New Jersey, Modern Art Museum in Armenia, Museum of Mkhitarian congregation in Venice, Yerevan State History Museum in Armenia, Museum of Shushi in Artsakh.