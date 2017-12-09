Armenia named best MICE tourism destination in 2017
December 9, 2017 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been recognized as the best direction of the year for business tourism from Russia, the Armenian Embassy in Russia announced.
The BBT (Buying Business Travel) Russia & CIS Award ceremony - an international event for recognizing the outstanding achievements in the field of business tourism - was held in Moscow on Thursday, December 7.
In the prestigious international competition, Armenia presented the "OK Armenia" project with assistance from the Armenian Embassy in Russia.
According to the results of voting of the professional jury, Armenia was recognized as the "Best Foreign MICE Direction" in 2017. Georgia, Italy, France and the United Arab Emirates were also nominated in that category.
Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Events (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose.
Top stories
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Two Armenian activists released from Turkish jail Cemil Aksu and Nurcan Vayiç Aksu were arrested by Turkish police due to social media posts that were critical of the Turkish government.
Armenia's Aronian plays 6th draw in a row at London Chess Classic Aronian played his sixth draw in a row at the London Chess Classic when he and Wesley So of the United States agreed to share the point.
Dustin Hoffman reveals how he got inspiration from William Saroyan “I like William Saroyan, the writer. I read his plays when I was, like, 22,” Hoffman told James Franco during their “Actors on Actors” chat
Azeri stylist criticized for contacts with Armenian colleague from U.S. "Dear colleagues, I was invited as a guest to hold a master class, organized by Alice in the United States," Novruzova said.