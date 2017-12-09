Armenia named best MICE tourism destination in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been recognized as the best direction of the year for business tourism from Russia, the Armenian Embassy in Russia announced.

The BBT (Buying Business Travel) Russia & CIS Award ceremony - an international event for recognizing the outstanding achievements in the field of business tourism - was held in Moscow on Thursday, December 7.

In the prestigious international competition, Armenia presented the "OK Armenia" project with assistance from the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

According to the results of voting of the professional jury, Armenia was recognized as the "Best Foreign MICE Direction" in 2017. Georgia, Italy, France and the United Arab Emirates were also nominated in that category.

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Events (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose.