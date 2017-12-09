Artsakh refutes Armenian troops opened fire on Azerbaijani settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on Saturday, December 9 refuted Azerbaijani media reports that the Armenian side had opened fire on an Azeri settlement near the contact line.

"The monotonous messages about the Armenian side's ceasefire violations released every day by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, as well as reports alleging that the Artsakh army has opened fire towards a settlement in Aghdam are not true," the Defense Army said in a statement.

"The Defense Army units remain fully committed to the ceasefire and never target civilian settlements. In the event of provocations from the other side of the contact line, Azerbaijan will bear the whole responsibility of consequences."

The relatively calm situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of December 3-9.