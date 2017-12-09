70th anniv. of UN Convention can promote genocide prevention: Armenia
December 9, 2017 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As a nation that has survived the horrors of Genocide, Armenians feel a moral obligation to help prevent genocides and crimes against humanity, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in his speech on Saturday, December 9.
December 9 has been designated as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.
"Commemorating the remembrance day of genocides, we join all those who spare no effort to ensure that the 'never again' is a universal promise that is respected by everyone," Nalbandian said.
"Since 2015, December 9 has become an important platform for fighting crimes against humanity. That same date of 2018 will be of even greater significance, as it will coincide with the 70th anniversary of adoption of the United Nations Convention on Genocide.
"Even after 70 years, the world is not free from this disgusting calamity. We hope that the anniversary of the convention will give a new impetus to the international efforts to prevent genocides."
