Azeri stylist criticized for contacts with Armenian colleague from U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The daughter of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Novruzov, stylist Shafaq Novruzova was criticized by her compatriots after revealing she was invited by famous U.S.-based Armenian colleague Alice Atakhanian to hold a master class in New York, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Novruzova posted the invitation on Instagram.

"Dear colleagues, I was invited as a guest to hold a master class, organized by Alice in the United States," she said.

Atahhanian is conducting a project of master classes in which stylists from different countries arrive in New York to share their experience, and decided to invite a colleague from Azerbaijan too.