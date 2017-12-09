Azeri stylist criticized for contacts with Armenian colleague from U.S.
December 9, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The daughter of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Novruzov, stylist Shafaq Novruzova was criticized by her compatriots after revealing she was invited by famous U.S.-based Armenian colleague Alice Atakhanian to hold a master class in New York, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.
Novruzova posted the invitation on Instagram.
"Dear colleagues, I was invited as a guest to hold a master class, organized by Alice in the United States," she said.
Atahhanian is conducting a project of master classes in which stylists from different countries arrive in New York to share their experience, and decided to invite a colleague from Azerbaijan too.
