Armenia's Aronian plays 6th draw in a row at London Chess Classic
December 9, 2017 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Levon Aronian played his sixth draw in a row at the London Chess Classic on Friday, December 8 when he and Wesley So of the United States agreed to share the point.
The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.
After round 6, Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) is leading the tournament with 4.0 points, followed by Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) with 3.5 points, Aronian, Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) with 3.0 points each, while Viswanathan Anand (India), Sergey Karjakin and Michael Adams (UK) lag behind with 2.5 points each.
Aronian will face Nakamura in round 7 of the tournament in London.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
