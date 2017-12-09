Two Armenian activists released from Turkish jail
December 9, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two political activists of Armenian origin were released from a jail in Turkey on Friday, December 8, Akhaltskha.net reports.
Cemil Aksu and his wife, Nurcan Vayiç Aksu, were arrested by Turkish police due to social media posts that were critical of the Turkish government.
An author and environmental activist, Aksu, was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts. Aksu is the local co-chair of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and is one of the editors of the Gor-Hemshin cultural magazine.
His wife, Nurcan, another activist of Armenian origin, was also taken into police custody on October 19 in a house raid due to her social media posts. Vayiç is a rights activist and a member of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP). The couple is from the town of Hopa in Artvin, in what is commonly known as the Hemshin region, around 12 miles of the Georgian border.
As long-time political activists and writers, the Aksus have written and spoken out not only about local history and identity in the Hemshin region, but also on environmental matters, women’s rights, and Turkish politics, among other matters.
As a result of the couple’s arrest, their eight-year-old child, Arev, is now being taken care of by his aunt.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Aronian plays 6th draw in a row at London Chess Classic Aronian played his sixth draw in a row at the London Chess Classic when he and Wesley So of the United States agreed to share the point.
Rural Armenia's eco-village network development project continues FPWC and its general partner VivaCell-MTS continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.
Azeri stylist criticized for contacts with Armenian colleague from U.S. "Dear colleagues, I was invited as a guest to hold a master class, organized by Alice in the United States," Novruzova said.
Islamic State expands control over key highway to Aleppo IS militants operating in Hama province’s northern countryside burst forward from their positions several days ago capturing over a dozen villages