Georgian airports' passenger traffic exceeds that of Armenia by 62%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia’s three international airports served more than 3.8 million passengers in the 11 months of 2017 which is by 62% more that the number of people who have used the services of the Armenian airports in the reporting period.

The passenger traffic in the Georgian airports grew by 44.4% year-on-year, while that in the two Armenian airports grew by 21.8% in January-November against the same period last year.

Overall, more than 2,3 million people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.