Mkhitaryan seeks to discuss Man United future with Mourinho
December 11, 2017 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants showdown talks with Jose Mourinho over his Manchester United future, the Daily Star says.
Mkhitaryan has been bombed out of the United side recently.
The Armenian hasn’t started a game since the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in early November with his only appearance since being a substitute appearance against Brighton late last month.
And Starsport understand he wants talks with Mourinho.
The player and his advisors want to sit down with the Man Utd boss and ascertain if he’s got a future at Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan was signed from Borussia Dortmund last year in a £30m deal.
He made a slow start to life in Manchester but was in top form in the club’s Europa League triumph.
BT Sport pundit Steven Gerrard thinks Mkhitaryan's time at the club is up.
The ex-Liverpool star said earlier this week: “At the moment it doesn’t look like there’s a way back [for Mkhitaryan].
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
