More jihadist leaders assassinated in northern Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The mysterious assassinations of jihadist leaders in northern Syria continued on Monday, December 11 in Aleppo countryside after another commander of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham was killed in the Jabal Al-Hoss region, Al-Masdar says.

According to opposition activists on social media, the commander of Jaysh Al-Ousama (HTS offshoot), Abu Amara Al-Hossi, was assassinated this morning when his vehicle was targeted by IED (improvised explosive device) in Jabal Al-Hoss.

Before his assassination on Monday morning, Al-Hossi appeared in a video last week that showed him and his fighters brutally executing a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldier in southern Aleppo.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.