Nokia may open a research and development laboratory in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan has proposed Nokia to open a research and development (R&D) laboratory in Armenia.

At a meeting with Olaf Schulz, the Nokia Head of Government Relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Martirosyan expressed hope that the company's representation in Armenia will go beyond telecommunications to also encompass digital infrastructure.

Also, the minister called for Nokia's participation in the project of installing a 5G network throughout the country.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of other issues, including the Finnish company's experience in creating digital transport systems.