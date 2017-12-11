Armenia moving to bar use of GMOs
December 11, 2017 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may bar genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The issue was discussed at the first session of a working group established to ensure biosafety to GMOs in the country, presided over by minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan.
A genetically modified organism (GMO) is any organism whose genetic material has been altered using genetic engineering techniques (i.e., a genetically engineered organism)
As a result, those attending the meeting decided that the legislative regulation of the use of GMOs will be guided by "the principle of precaution", given that science has yet to prove their safety, which means that the use of GMOs must be prohibited.
Arakelyan instructed the working group to study the original version of the law on the biosafety of the use of GMOs in Armenia to provide diverse opinions within two weeks.
Debate about the use of GMOs in Armenia erupted after the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan organized a business conference to connect Armenian companies involved in the agricultural sector with the expertise, products, and technology of U.S. companies Valmont and Monsanto.
Following the conference,System Of A Down's Serj Tankian urged Armenia 'to stay clear and free of' Monsanto, an American multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation.
Top stories
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs may meet on Karabakh in January: Lukashevich Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in January 2018, Alexander Lukashevich said.
Iran to host Western pop concert for first time in 39 years The first two concerts, on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 11 and 12), have sold out, according to the Iranian music website Ritmenom.
One suspect in custody after explosion in subway in Manhattan Police said there were no injuries other than the suspect after the explosion that occurred at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
Russia's OSCE envoy calls for investigating Karabakh incidents According to Lukashevich, the fact that the parties have agreed to intensify the negotiation process is of special importance.