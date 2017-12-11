Armenia moving to bar use of GMOs

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may bar genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The issue was discussed at the first session of a working group established to ensure biosafety to GMOs in the country, presided over by minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan.

A genetically modified organism (GMO) is any organism whose genetic material has been altered using genetic engineering techniques (i.e., a genetically engineered organism)

As a result, those attending the meeting decided that the legislative regulation of the use of GMOs will be guided by "the principle of precaution", given that science has yet to prove their safety, which means that the use of GMOs must be prohibited.

Arakelyan instructed the working group to study the original version of the law on the biosafety of the use of GMOs in Armenia to provide diverse opinions within two weeks.

Debate about the use of GMOs in Armenia erupted after the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan organized a business conference to connect Armenian companies involved in the agricultural sector with the expertise, products, and technology of U.S. companies Valmont and Monsanto.

Following the conference,System Of A Down's Serj Tankian urged Armenia 'to stay clear and free of' Monsanto, an American multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation.