Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs may meet on Karabakh in January: Lukashevich
December 11, 2017 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in January 2018, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the Moscow-Vienna teleconference at Russia Today on Monday, December 11.
"There is hope that the foreign ministers will meet in the near future, possibly in January, with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Lukashevich said.
On the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, the heads of delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries -- Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and French Permanent Representative Véronique Roger-Lacan -- reaffirmed their joint commitment to mediating a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
In a statement released on Thursday, December 7, the heads of delegation said the resolution of the issue will be reached on the basis of the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran to host Western pop concert for first time in 39 years The first two concerts, on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 11 and 12), have sold out, according to the Iranian music website Ritmenom.
One suspect in custody after explosion in subway in Manhattan Police said there were no injuries other than the suspect after the explosion that occurred at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
Armenia moving to bar use of GMOs Arakelyan instructed the working group to study the original version of the law on the biosafety of the use of GMOs in Armenia.
Nokia may open a research and development laboratory in Armenia Minister Vahan Martirosyan called for Nokia's participation in the project of installing a 5G network throughout the country.