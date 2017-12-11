Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs may meet on Karabakh in January: Lukashevich

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in January 2018, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the Moscow-Vienna teleconference at Russia Today on Monday, December 11.

"There is hope that the foreign ministers will meet in the near future, possibly in January, with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Lukashevich said.

On the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, the heads of delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries -- Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and French Permanent Representative Véronique Roger-Lacan -- reaffirmed their joint commitment to mediating a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 7, the heads of delegation said the resolution of the issue will be reached on the basis of the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.