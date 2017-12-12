Tourism from Russia to Armenia grew by a third in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tourism from Russia to Armenia grew 32% year-on-year to total 279.000 in the first nine months of 2017, data provided by TurStat reveals.

The agency compiled a rating of countries popular among Russian tourists in 2017 based on statistics of outbound trips in the reporting period.

According to the information, the number of outbound tourist trips from Russia has increased by almost a third to 31 million.

Turkey was the most popular country for trips with 3,95 million Russian tourists - up by a whopping 717% - preferring the Muslim nation for traveling.

The next most popular destinations were Abkhazia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, China, Estonia, Poland, Germany and Georgia.

The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is among the top five cities for winter trips in the CIS during the New Year.