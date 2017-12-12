Tourism from Russia to Armenia grew by a third in 2017
December 12, 2017 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tourism from Russia to Armenia grew 32% year-on-year to total 279.000 in the first nine months of 2017, data provided by TurStat reveals.
The agency compiled a rating of countries popular among Russian tourists in 2017 based on statistics of outbound trips in the reporting period.
According to the information, the number of outbound tourist trips from Russia has increased by almost a third to 31 million.
Turkey was the most popular country for trips with 3,95 million Russian tourists - up by a whopping 717% - preferring the Muslim nation for traveling.
The next most popular destinations were Abkhazia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, China, Estonia, Poland, Germany and Georgia.
The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is among the top five cities for winter trips in the CIS during the New Year.
Top stories
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.
Mourinho, Mkhitaryan talk Armenian's future at emergency meeting Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho held an emergency meeting with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the weekend
ECHR rules on Karabakh-related cases against Armenia, Azerbaijan The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights consisting of 17 judges ruled on two cases related to Karabakh conflict.
Ameriabank, Golden State Bank team up for business development (video) Board Chairmen of the two banks Andrey Mkrtchyan and Robert Sedrakian recently met Californian businessmen.