ImpactAim startup accelerator launches in Armenia

December 12, 2017 - 12:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A startup accelerator supporting social enterprises called ImpactAim has launched in Armenia on Monday, December 11, with prime minister Karen Karapetyan attending the event and delivering remarks.

ImpactAim is part of the National Innovative Center, created as a result of cooperation between the government and the United Nations Development Program.

According to Karapetyan, the accelerator aims to provide maximum support to startups and enterprises.

"ImpactAim will help understand the amount of investments needed, pave the way for investments and accelerate the productivity of companies so that they can have an effective participation in the implementation of the UN Development Goals," the prime minister said.

"Accelerators are new to Armenia, and we are extremely interested in integrated them into our reality."

Travelling in Armenia

10 useful mobile apps for comfortable trips

