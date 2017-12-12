Mourinho, Mkhitaryan talk Armenian's future at emergency meeting
December 12, 2017 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho held an emergency meeting with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the weekend, TransferMarketWeb reports.
Mkhitaryan’s future with Manchester United is uncertain with the Armenia international currently out of favor at Old Trafford.
The former Borussia Dortmund star started the season in fine fettle, racking up five assists in two games against West Ham and Swansea.
But, in the time since, Mkhitaryan has toiled with the Manchester United player last featuring against Chelsea at the beginning of last month.
TransferMarketWeb say that after not lining him up since losing to Chelsea, last November 5, Mourinho went for an emergency meeting with Mkhitaryan, 28.
"If the player forces Manchester United to put him for sale (or loan, at least) next January, both Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan might act on trying to sign him," the publication says.
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
