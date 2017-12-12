PM inspects samples of Armenia-produced military equipment
December 12, 2017 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan visited the ministry of defense on Tuesday, December 12 to learn more about the manufacture of military products in the country.
The premier first attended the private exhibition organized for the members of Armenia's Military-Industrial Commission and inspected the samples of military equipment and armament, produced in the past two years.
Karapetyan then presided over the session of the Military-Industrial Commission whose members weighed in on the research and experimental projects slated for 2018.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian cyclist to participate in international tournament in Portugal Leading Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will take part in an upcoming international ranking tournament in Portugal on December 15-16
Syrian army's Tiger Forces ready to launch Idlib offensive Major Duraid has already arrived at the Khanassir axis with his battle group and is ready to kick-off operations on a moment’s notice.
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.