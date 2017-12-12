// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

PM inspects samples of Armenia-produced military equipment

PM inspects samples of Armenia-produced military equipment
December 12, 2017 - 17:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan visited the ministry of defense on Tuesday, December 12 to learn more about the manufacture of military products in the country.

The premier first attended the private exhibition organized for the members of Armenia's Military-Industrial Commission and inspected the samples of military equipment and armament, produced in the past two years.

Karapetyan then presided over the session of the Military-Industrial Commission whose members weighed in on the research and experimental projects slated for 2018.

