GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" fans may have a surprise return as one beloved character could be about to make a dramatic return in season eight, the Express says.

Jon Snow's (played by Kit Harington) direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.

Fans of the HBO show were positively furious when the canine didn't make an appearance throughout the seventh series.

However, they could be in luck as one plucky "Game of Thrones" fan has taken it upon themselves to ensure there are no excuses.

A GoFundMe page has been created, called "Bring back Ghost", and aims to raise £500,000 for the wolf.

The creator explained on the website: "Raising money for CGI so that Ghost features in season eight of GOT.

"Please help Jone reunite with his beloved direwolf. Also, no one tell Jon, he knows nothing.

"Want it to be a surprise he'll never forget," they joked.

However, with a reported budget of around $15million per episode, it seems that HBO shouldn't have a problem shelling out money for the special effect.