Armenian cyclist to participate in international tournament in Portugal
December 12, 2017 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will take part in an upcoming international ranking tournament in Portugal on December 15-16. Stepanyan will perform in the scratch event.
The cyclist's personal trainer Armen Gyozalyan said that they have also applied for the 4km pursuit race. It will become clear on the spot, however, whether to participate or not.
"It's the end of the season but Edgar is in good shape. The important thing is that he is very well-tuned and is in combat mode. He will try to score points," Gyozalyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.
