// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian cyclist to participate in international tournament in Portugal

Armenian cyclist to participate in international tournament in Portugal
December 12, 2017 - 18:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will take part in an upcoming international ranking tournament in Portugal on December 15-16. Stepanyan will perform in the scratch event.

The cyclist's personal trainer Armen Gyozalyan said that they have also applied for the 4km pursuit race. It will become clear on the spot, however, whether to participate or not.

"It's the end of the season but Edgar is in good shape. The important thing is that he is very well-tuned and is in combat mode. He will try to score points," Gyozalyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.

 Top stories
Armenian grandmaster sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPENArmenian grandmaster sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN
Armenian's Hrant Melkumyan is the sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN after defeating English grandmaster Jonathan Hawkins.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Inter Milan under swap deal: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan could join Inter Milan under swap deal: media
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan missing from Man United squad against ArsenalHenrikh Mkhitaryan missing from Man United squad against Arsenal
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for December 12, 2017
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian army's Tiger Forces ready to launch Idlib offensive Major Duraid has already arrived at the Khanassir axis with his battle group and is ready to kick-off operations on a moment’s notice.
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.
PM inspects samples of Armenia-produced military equipment The premier first attended the private exhibition organized for the members of Armenia's Military-Industrial Commission.
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.