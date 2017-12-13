Armenian 3D anti-corruption game officially launches

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 3D anti-corruption game "Tales of Neto" developed by Tumo with the support of the European Union has officially launched in Armenia.

The project began in 2016 and involved young innovators aged between 17 and 22.

"Tales of Neto" takes places in another universe. It demonstrates the effects of corruption, encourages social engagement and activism.

The game takes players to a planet called Neto where they are offered options for solving age-old corruption problems for those engaged to bypass corruption practices, disclose or condemn such cases.

The game recently won a NICE Award, the European innovation prize for the creative industries and was selected among the best projects that make an innovative contribution to modern economy.