No Armenia-Turkey protocols from spring of 2018: Nalbandian
December 13, 2017 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will welcome the spring of 2018 without the Zurich Protocols designed to allow the opening of borders and set up formal diplomatic relations with Turkey, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said on Wednesday, December 13.
Currently in Athens on an official visit, Nalbandian reminded that the normalization process began on the initiative of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.
"But the documents were not ratified after all as Turkey put forward unfounded preconditions that go against the letter and spirit of the protocols," the Armenian diplomat said.
"These papers can't remain hostage forever, and that is why president Sargsyan announced in the United Nations hall that Armenia will annul the protocols, and we will welcome the spring of 2018 without them."
Sargsyan said during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly that Armenia will declare the protocols on the normalization of ties with Turkey 'null and void' in spring of 2018.
