VivaCell-MTS announces special Christmas offer
December 13, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Wednesday, December 13 announced a special offers ahead of Christmas and New Year.
When purchasing any smartphone for AMD 49.900 and more from the company's service centers, all the buyers will get a 30% discount for the second device from a number of Alcatel, BLU, HTC and Lenovo models.
The offer is available till January 6, 2018.
