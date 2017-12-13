VivaCell-MTS announces special Christmas offer

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Wednesday, December 13 announced a special offers ahead of Christmas and New Year.

When purchasing any smartphone for AMD 49.900 and more from the company's service centers, all the buyers will get a 30% discount for the second device from a number of Alcatel, BLU, HTC and Lenovo models.

The offer is available till January 6, 2018.