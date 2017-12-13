Armenian organic produce unveiled to Middle Eastern market
December 13, 2017 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 12 Armenian companies presented their organic certified and natural products at Dubai's Organic & Natural Expo Middle East, which was held on December 11-13 in the UAE capital.
Represented in a joint pavilion called Organic Armenia, the companies received backing from by the Organic Agriculture Support Initiative (OASI), a project funded by the European Union and co-funded and implemented by the Austrian Development Agency, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and SME DNC of Armenia.
In order to help them expand their agri-food supply chains and associated trade flows, the OASI project supports the producers to establish business contacts for export opportunities.
The fair was a unique event for Armenia to present its best certified organic (eco, bio) and natural agricultural products to the Middle Eastern market and to showcase the hidden treasures of the Armenian nature - honey, dried fruits and a variety of herbs and juices.
The Organic Armenia team consists of 12 exhibitor companies and 5 visiting organizations and producers.
