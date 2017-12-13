Armenia parliament passes domestic violence law at final reading
December 13, 2017 - 18:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament on Wednesday, December 13 at its second and final reading passed the domestic violence law which stirred a lot of controversy among various groups of the Armenian society.
Aimed at the the prevention of domestic violence, the protection of people who were subjected to violence and the restoration of family solidarity, the bill was approved with a vote of 75-12 and 8 abstentions.
The law is expected to ensure organizational and legal bases for the prevention of domestic violence, the protection and security of the victims of domestic violence, access to justice, as to provide necessary psychological, legal, social and, as appropriate, temporary financial support to those subjected to violence.
Under the new measures, warning mechanisms will be implemented for the first instance of domestic violence if the act has no elements of crime and there is no immediate threat to the life or health of the domestic violence victim.
Top stories
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Partner news
Latest news
Women attracted to strong men, science says “We weren’t surprised that women found physically strong men attractive, what surprised us was just how powerful the effect was,” said Aaron Sell.
Armenian organic produce unveiled to Middle Eastern market 12 Armenian companies presented their organic certified and natural products at Dubai's Organic & Natural Expo Middle East
Armenia names main obstacle to Karabakh settlement Nalbandian has weighed in on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Turkish-Armenian MP says govt. ‘gragging out’ Patriarch elections Paylan asked about the reasons for the Turkish government’s intervention in the elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul.