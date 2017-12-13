Armenia parliament passes domestic violence law at final reading

PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament on Wednesday, December 13 at its second and final reading passed the domestic violence law which stirred a lot of controversy among various groups of the Armenian society.

Aimed at the the prevention of domestic violence, the protection of people who were subjected to violence and the restoration of family solidarity, the bill was approved with a vote of 75-12 and 8 abstentions.

The law is expected to ensure organizational and legal bases for the prevention of domestic violence, the protection and security of the victims of domestic violence, access to justice, as to provide necessary psychological, legal, social and, as appropriate, temporary financial support to those subjected to violence.

Under the new measures, warning mechanisms will be implemented for the first instance of domestic violence if the act has no elements of crime and there is no immediate threat to the life or health of the domestic violence victim.