Stockholm's 2017 Christmas fundraising luncheon honors Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2017 Christmas fundraising luncheon of the International Women's Club of Stockholm was dedicated to Armenia and organized with the support of the Armenian embassy in Sweden.

Every year the club organises three main charity events. The first is in October with a fashion show, the second is in December when the luncheon is often organized by an embassy and has a specific country’s Christmas traditions as the theme, and the third event is in March, close to International Women´s Day on March 8.

Princess Maria Bernadotte, female diplomats and ambassadors, representatives of Swedish nobility and intelligentsia attended the annual event.

Some 150 participants were given an opportunity to learn more about the Armenian history and cultural, taste traditional sweets and wine, as well as listen to music by Armenian composer Komitas.

All proceeds from the sale of Armenian souvenirs, brandy and wine will be transferred to the Armenian Lighthouse charitable organization.