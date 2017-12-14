Man blows himself up in Damascus near security checkpoint

PanARMENIAN.Net - A suicide bomber blew himself up in his car in southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, December 14 morning when he was being identified by security troops, IRNA reports.

The bomber detonated himself inside his car at 06:15 hours local time before reaching his target when he was surrounded by Syrian security forces near Al-Levan Bridge in Kfar Sousa neighborhood in Damascus, Syrian media reported an hour later.

A large column of smoke raised into sky after the explosion but no one was injured or killed in the incident except the suicide bomber.