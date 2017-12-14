Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jose Mourinho has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players, the club's official website reveals.

Mkhitaryan was omitted from the seventh squad from the last eight games against Bournemouth on Wednesday, December 13 night as his first-team exile continues following a poor spell of form.

Mourinho accused the 28-year-old of 'disappearing' during United's spring fixtures and Mkhitaryan has played just 19 minutes since he returned from international duty with Armenia last month.

"I can only have six [outfield] players on the bench and I try to have some balance on the bench," Mourinho said. "I had two defenders, a central defender and Blind, that can play in different areas.

"I have Ashley Young to cover the wing and wing-backs position, Ander Herrera is a midfield player, Zlatan is a striker, Marcus as a second striker and a winger, I played Martial, Mata and Lingard in the team, to have Mkhi means I don't have one of them.

"And at this moment I believe the others, they deserve it."

Various media reports link the Armenia international with a move back to Borussia Dortmund or a swap deal with Inter Milan.