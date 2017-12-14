Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
December 14, 2017 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jose Mourinho has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players, the club's official website reveals.
Mkhitaryan was omitted from the seventh squad from the last eight games against Bournemouth on Wednesday, December 13 night as his first-team exile continues following a poor spell of form.
Mourinho accused the 28-year-old of 'disappearing' during United's spring fixtures and Mkhitaryan has played just 19 minutes since he returned from international duty with Armenia last month.
"I can only have six [outfield] players on the bench and I try to have some balance on the bench," Mourinho said. "I had two defenders, a central defender and Blind, that can play in different areas.
"I have Ashley Young to cover the wing and wing-backs position, Ander Herrera is a midfield player, Zlatan is a striker, Marcus as a second striker and a winger, I played Martial, Mata and Lingard in the team, to have Mkhi means I don't have one of them.
"And at this moment I believe the others, they deserve it."
Various media reports link the Armenia international with a move back to Borussia Dortmund or a swap deal with Inter Milan.
After the final round, Fabiano Caruana (the U.S.) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) share the first spot with 6.0 points each.
Armenian's Hrant Melkumyan is the sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN after defeating English grandmaster Jonathan Hawkins.
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
