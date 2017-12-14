// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Christian Bale second most overpaid actor of 2017 thanks to "The Promise"

December 14, 2017 - 15:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Christian Bale was named the second most overpaid actor of 2017 because of the Armenian Genocide film "The Promise", directed by Academy Award-winning director Terry George, Forbes reports.

The big-budget epic earned back an estimated 11% of its $90 million-plus production costs, making it one of the worst-performing wide releases of the year. Bale returned a dismal $6.70 at the ticketing booth for every $1 he earned from his recent movies.

Thanks to a string of box office disappointments, Mark Wahlberg is this year's most overpaid actor: His three wide releases prior to June 1, 2017, returned just $4.40 at the box office for every $1 he was paid on them. With disappointments including 2016's oil spill drama "Deepwater Horizon", which barely out-earned its estimated $110 million budget, Wahlberg's multi-million dollar paydays look mighty expensive.

Johnny Depp became the most overpaid actor in 2016 for the second year in a row.

