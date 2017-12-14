New head of Armenia's NATO Mission meets Stoltenberg

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Armenia's Mission to NATO Gagik Hovhannisyan presented his credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, December 13.

At the meeting, Stoltenberg said he appreciates the cooperation between the military bloc and Armenia and thanked the country for its contribution to peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Hovhannisyan said, in turn, that Armenia will continue expanding cooperation and partnership with NATO and its partners, adding that the 2017-2019 Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) between the alliance and Armenia is successfully being implemented.

At the request of the Secretary General, the chief of the Armenian Mission detailed the recent developments in the process of the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)

Also Wednesday, Harutyunyan met the Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller to discuss issues on bilateral agenda, as well as Gottemoeller's upcoming visit to Armenia.