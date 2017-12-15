Armenia: Azerbaijani subversive attacks on Karabakh will cease soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minimization of subversive attacks by Azerbaijan is connected with the installation of special equipment on the line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Armenia TV on Thursday, December 14.

"Following the installation of surveillance systems, 2-3 attempts of subversive attacks were made all of which failed. As a result, the possibility for organizing such operations has dropped," the president said, adding that Azerbaijan's subversive attacks and other actions alike will be ruled out.

"When we said we have a plan, many were skeptical. Now I declare with all responsibility that such attacks will be ruled out in the foreseeable future."

Weighing in on the peace talks, Sargsyan said it is impossible to negotiate and open fire at the same time.

"The headhunt on the contact line should be suspended to create a certain atmosphere and mutual trust," he said.

Also Thursday, weighed in on Armenia's relations with the European Union and the possibility of achieving the liberalization of visa reime with the bloc.